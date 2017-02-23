North American semiconductor equipment industry posts US$1.86 billion in January billings

Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 23 February 2017]

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted US$1.86 billion in billings worldwide in January 2017 (three-month average basis), according to SEMI.

The billings figure is 0.5% lower than the final December 2016 level of US$1.87 billion, but is 52.3% higher than the January 2016 billings level of US$1.22 billion, said SEMI.

"Global billings reported by the North American equipment makers begin the New Year at high levels," said Denny McGuirk, president and CEO of SEMI. "We expect strong spending growth in 2017 based on investments in leading-edge memory and foundry fabs."

In other news, SEMI announced the appointment of Ajit Manocha as its president and CEO. Manocha will succeed McGuirk, who announced his intention to retire in October 2016.

Manocha was formerly CEO at Globalfoundries, during which he also served as vice chairman and chairman of the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA).