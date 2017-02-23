Taipei, Thursday, February 23, 2017 12:54 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
16°C
North American semiconductor equipment industry posts US$1.86 billion in January billings
Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 23 February 2017]

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted US$1.86 billion in billings worldwide in January 2017 (three-month average basis), according to SEMI.

The billings figure is 0.5% lower than the final December 2016 level of US$1.87 billion, but is 52.3% higher than the January 2016 billings level of US$1.22 billion, said SEMI.

"Global billings reported by the North American equipment makers begin the New Year at high levels," said Denny McGuirk, president and CEO of SEMI. "We expect strong spending growth in 2017 based on investments in leading-edge memory and foundry fabs."

In other news, SEMI announced the appointment of Ajit Manocha as its president and CEO. Manocha will succeed McGuirk, who announced his intention to retire in October 2016.

Manocha was formerly CEO at Globalfoundries, during which he also served as vice chairman and chairman of the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA).

Realtime news

  • Pegatron subsidiary acquires equipment for plants in China

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:35

  • MediaTek gross margin unlikely to rebound

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:18

  • Industrial robot makers expanding capacity for upcoming competition

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:16

  • Diode maker Eris to hand out NT$3.46 in dividends for 2016

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:10

  • Transition to 18-inch wafers unlikely to happen over next 3 years, says Applied

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:09

  • MediaTek-Richtek deal probed for possible insider trading

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:08

  • Elan expects to post 6-9% decrease in 1Q17 revenues

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:06

  • WPG expects sales to recover starting 2Q17

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:06

Pause
 | 
View more
Advantest
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link