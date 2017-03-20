Taiwan February export order value down on month, up on year, says MOEA

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 20 March 2017]

Taiwan received export orders worth US$33.75 billion in total in February 2017, decreasing 6.2% on month but increasing 22.0% on year, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) on March 20.

IT/communication products and electronic products were the top two categories in terms of export order value for February, with the former generating US$9.71 billion and the latter US$8.73 billion.

The total export order value of US$69.72 billion for January-February grew 12.7% on quarter.

MOEA: Taiwan main export markets by export order value (US$b) Market February 2017 January-February 2017 Amount Proportion of total Y/Y Amount Proportion of total Y/Y US 9.15 27.1% 21.1% 19.30 27.7% 11.9% China plus Hong Kong 8.72 25.8% 40.5% 17.43 25.0% 20.5% Europe 6.67 19.8% 12.9% 14.26 20.5% 10.4% Japan 1.85 5.5% 23.6% 3.82 5.5% 13.4% Six ASEAN* countries together 3.65 10.8% 4.0% 7.30 10.5% (1.81%)

*Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017