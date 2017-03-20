Taiwan February export order value down on month, up on year, says MOEA

Taiwan received export orders worth US$33.75 billion in total in February 2017, decreasing 6.2% on month but increasing 22.0% on year, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) on March 20.
IT/communication products and electronic products were the top two categories in terms of export order value for February, with the former generating US$9.71 billion and the latter US$8.73 billion.
The total export order value of US$69.72 billion for January-February grew 12.7% on quarter.
|
MOEA: Taiwan main export markets by export order value (US$b)
|
Market
|
February 2017
|
January-February 2017
|
Amount
|
Proportion of total
|
Y/Y
|
Amount
|
Proportion of total
|
Y/Y
|
US
|
9.15
|
27.1%
|
21.1%
|
19.30
|
27.7%
|
11.9%
|
China plus Hong Kong
|
8.72
|
25.8%
|
40.5%
|
17.43
|
25.0%
|
20.5%
|
Europe
|
6.67
|
19.8%
|
12.9%
|
14.26
|
20.5%
|
10.4%
|
Japan
|
1.85
|
5.5%
|
23.6%
|
3.82
|
5.5%
|
13.4%
|
Six ASEAN* countries together
|
3.65
|
10.8%
|
4.0%
|
7.30
|
10.5%
|
(1.81%)
*Association of Southeast Asian Nations
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017