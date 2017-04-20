Taiwan March export order value up, says MOEA

Taiwan received export orders worth US$41.12 billion in total in March 2017, increasing 21.8% on month and 12.3 on year, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) on April 20.
IT/communication products and electronic products were the top two categories in terms of export order value for March, generating US$11.37 billion and US$10.72 billion.
The total export order value of US$110.85 billion for January-March grew 12.6% on quarter.
|
MOEA: Taiwan main export markets by export order value, March 2017 (US$b)
|
Market
|
March 2017
|
January-March 2017
|
Amount
|
Proportion of total
|
Y/Y
|
Amount
|
Proportion of total
|
Y/Y
|
US
|
11.19
|
27.2%
|
15.4%
|
30.49
|
27.5%
|
13.2%
|
China plus Hong Kong
|
10.75
|
26.1%
|
19.9%
|
28.18
|
25.4%
|
20.3%
|
Europe
|
7.35
|
17.9%
|
3.8%
|
21.61
|
19.5%
|
8.1%
|
Japan
|
2.24
|
5.4%
|
16.4%
|
6.06
|
5.5%
|
14.5%
|
Six ASEAN* countries together
|
4.30
|
10.5%
|
(9.2%)
|
11.61
|
10.5%
|
(4.7%)
*Association of Southeast Asian Nations
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017