Taipei, Friday, April 21, 2017 20:31 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
21°C
Taiwan March export order value up, says MOEA
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 20 April 2017]

Taiwan received export orders worth US$41.12 billion in total in March 2017, increasing 21.8% on month and 12.3 on year, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) on April 20.

IT/communication products and electronic products were the top two categories in terms of export order value for March, generating US$11.37 billion and US$10.72 billion.

The total export order value of US$110.85 billion for January-March grew 12.6% on quarter.

MOEA: Taiwan main export markets by export order value, March 2017 (US$b)

Market

March 2017

January-March 2017

Amount

Proportion of total

Y/Y

Amount

Proportion of total

Y/Y

US

11.19

27.2%

15.4%

30.49

27.5%

13.2%

China plus Hong Kong

10.75

26.1%

19.9%

28.18

25.4%

20.3%

Europe

7.35

17.9%

3.8%

21.61

19.5%

8.1%

Japan

2.24

5.4%

16.4%

6.06

5.5%

14.5%

Six ASEAN* countries together

4.30

10.5%

(9.2%)

11.61

10.5%

(4.7%)

*Association of Southeast Asian Nations
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link