Taiwan March export order value up, says MOEA

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 20 April 2017]

Taiwan received export orders worth US$41.12 billion in total in March 2017, increasing 21.8% on month and 12.3 on year, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) on April 20.

IT/communication products and electronic products were the top two categories in terms of export order value for March, generating US$11.37 billion and US$10.72 billion.

The total export order value of US$110.85 billion for January-March grew 12.6% on quarter.

MOEA: Taiwan main export markets by export order value, March 2017 (US$b) Market March 2017 January-March 2017 Amount Proportion of total Y/Y Amount Proportion of total Y/Y US 11.19 27.2% 15.4% 30.49 27.5% 13.2% China plus Hong Kong 10.75 26.1% 19.9% 28.18 25.4% 20.3% Europe 7.35 17.9% 3.8% 21.61 19.5% 8.1% Japan 2.24 5.4% 16.4% 6.06 5.5% 14.5% Six ASEAN* countries together 4.30 10.5% (9.2%) 11.61 10.5% (4.7%)

*Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017