Taiwan January export order value down on month, up on year, says MOEA

Taiwan received export orders worth US$35.97 billion in total in January 2017, decreasing 12.8% on month but increasing 5.2% on year, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) on February 20.
IT/communication products and electronic products were the top two categories in terms of export order value for January, with the former generating US$10.55 billion and the latter US$9.46 billion.
|
MOEA: Taiwan main export markets by export order value, January 2017 (US$b)
|
Market
|
Amount
|
Proportion of total
|
Y/Y
|
US
|
10.15
|
28.2%
|
4.8%
|
China plus Hong Kong
|
8.71
|
24.2%
|
5.5%
|
Europe
|
7.60
|
21.1%
|
8.3%
|
Japan
|
1.97
|
5.5%
|
5.3%
|
Six ASEAN* countries together
|
3.66
|
10.2%
|
(7.0%)
*Association of Southeast Asian Nations
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017