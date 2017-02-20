Taiwan January export order value down on month, up on year, says MOEA

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 20 February 2017]

Taiwan received export orders worth US$35.97 billion in total in January 2017, decreasing 12.8% on month but increasing 5.2% on year, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) on February 20.

IT/communication products and electronic products were the top two categories in terms of export order value for January, with the former generating US$10.55 billion and the latter US$9.46 billion.

MOEA: Taiwan main export markets by export order value, January 2017 (US$b) Market Amount Proportion of total Y/Y US 10.15 28.2% 4.8% China plus Hong Kong 8.71 24.2% 5.5% Europe 7.60 21.1% 8.3% Japan 1.97 5.5% 5.3% Six ASEAN* countries together 3.66 10.2% (7.0%)

*Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017