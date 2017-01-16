Poly-Si PV modules lower than mono-Si in LCOE

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 16 January 2017]

While China's National Energy Administration, specifically for use in model PV power-generating stations, has set a minimum energy conversion rate of 16.5% for PV modules made of polycrystalline silicon solar cells and that of 17% for PV modules made of monocrytsalline silicon solar cells, the former have lower LCOE (levelized cost of electricity or energy) than the latter and are thus more economical for adoption for investment in such stations, according to China-based media reports.

LCOE has average total costs with relation to establishing and operating a PV power-generating station or distributed PV system over the lifetime of the facility divided by total power output over the lifetime.

For a PV power-generating station with an installation capacity of 20MWp, the adoption of PV modules with each made of 60 polycrystalline solar cells and power output of 270W results in LCOE of CNY3.12 (US$0.45)/W, lower than that for adoption of PV modules with each made of 60 monocrystalline solar cells and power output of 280W or 60 PERC (passivated emitter and rear cell) monocrystalline solar cells and power output of 290W.

Based on a comparison of LCOEs, such 280W and 290W PV modules will be less economical than 270W PV modules if prices are higher than those for 270W models by over CNY0.06/W and CNY0.12/W respectively.