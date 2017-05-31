Taipei, Thursday, June 1, 2017 12:27 (GMT+8)
MediaTek launches MT7622 4x4 802.11n/Bluetooth 5.0 SoC with dedicated network accelerator
Press release [Wednesday 31 May 2017]

MediaTek has introduced what it calls the world's first 4x4 802.11n and Bluetooth 5.0 system-on-chip featuring a dedicated Wi-Fi network accelerator. The MediaTek MT7622 was created for premium networking devices including routers and repeaters, whole home Wi-Fi, and home automation gateways that pre-integrates audio and storage features.

With versatility at the core of its design, the MT7622 chipset is a single platform for 4x4 dual-band and tri-band premium networking devices and introduces several best-in-class features including Bluetooth 5.0 and Hardware NAT, Hardware QoS and a dedicated Wi-Fi engine - MediaTek's Wi-Fi Warp Accelerator.

Delivering speed and networking efficiency are key for networking device manufacturers. MediaTek's Wi-Fi Warp Accelerator eliminates bottlenecks by connecting the Gigabit+ class 802.11ac networking with multi-Gigabit internal pathways. It also features the ability to offload the CPU from multiple-users throughput and QoS calculations, all with lower power consumption. The end result is the ability to sustain high-performance for multiple, simultaneous heavy users.

"Based on MediaTek's Adaptive Network technology, the MT7622 features easy setup, network self-healing, roaming, band steering, smart quality of service, and advanced security for whole home Wi-Fi," said Alan Hsu, general manager of Home Smart Device Business Unit, MediaTek. "For manufacturers looking for flexibility in the design of innovative networking devices, this chipset couples high performance and extensively integrated functionality."

The MT7622, with the power a 1.35GHz rated, 64-bit dual-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor, provides a host of advanced connectivity options like SGMII/RGMII, PCIe, SATA and USB, and 4x4 802.11n FEM integration.

To meet the growing demand for applications using audio and voice controls, the MT7622 includes essential audio interfaces such as I2S, TDM and S/PDIF. MT7622 also delivers a rich array of slow I/O in addition to the integrated Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Zigbee co-existence for home automation gateways.

