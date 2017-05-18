MediaTek reportedly to roll out 12nm P30 mobile SoC

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 18 May 2017]

MediaTek plans to roll out a new Helio P30 series later in 2017, according to Taiwan's media reports. The chips designed for mid-range smartphones will be built by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) using 12nm process technology.

The upcoming MediaTek Helio P30 series is regarded as a rival to Qualcomm’s recently-launched Snapdragon 630 and 660 chips manufactured using Samsung's 14nm FinFET process technology, according to the reports.

The MediaTek Helio P30 solution will come with a Cat 10 modem, and features four 2GHz ARM Cortex-A72 cores and four 1.5GHz Cortex-A53 cores, according to the reports. The upcoming 12nm chip will also support camera image sensors of up to 25 megapixels, eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 and LPDDR4.

Meizu is believed to be the first company adopting MediaTek's Helio P30 solution in its upcoming model, according to the reports.