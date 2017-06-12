Transcend May revenues fall to 15-month low

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 12 June 2017]

Memory module firm Transcend Information has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.62 billion (US$53.7 million) for May 2017, down 2.5% sequentially and 6.3% on year.

A slowdown in SSD shipments led to the lower revenues in May, Transcend indicated. The company's cumulative 2017 revenues through May totaled NT$8.97 billion, down 1.7% from a year ago.

Fellow memory module company Adata Technology has announced consolidated revenues of NT$2.55 billion for May 2017, up 0.5% sequentially and 66% on year. Adata's revenues for the first five months of 2017 came to NT$13.08 billion, rising 62.4% from a year earlier.