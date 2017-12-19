Adata reports strong earnings for January-November

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 19 December 2017]

Memory module maker Adata Technology has reported pre-tax profits of NT$2.417 billion (US$80.56 million) for January-November 2017, up 78.4% on year. The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$10.51 before taxes for the 11-month period.

However, the company said its pre-tax profits for November were down 63% on month to NT$68.53 million (US$2.84 million) due to investment losses. Pre-tax EPS for the month stood at NT$0.30.

Adata also saw its revenues grow 7.7% on month and 14.8% on year to a four-year high of NT$2.943 billion in November. Accumulated 2017 revenues through November totaled NT$29.673 billion, increasing 41.6% from a year earlier.

The company is expected to see its revenues continue moving up in December as DRAM prices will remain high, according to industry sources.