Taipei, Friday, February 24, 2017 09:21 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
17°C
MediaTek gross margin unlikely to recover
Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 23 February 2017]

MediaTek is unlikely to see its gross margin return to 40% in 2017 due to a combination of negative factors, such as a slowdown in smartphone market growth and limited potential profitability from the smartphone AP business. The planned merger with Airoha Technology will also have a negative impact on MediaTek's gross margin performance, according to industry sources.

Intense competition among smartphone AP providers has dragged down the companies' gross margins, and MediaTek is no exception, said the sources. Meanwhile, smartphone vendors enjoy more bargaining power when negotiating with their chip suppliers pressuring their profitability further.

Despite decelerating smartphone growth, MediaTek continues to suffer from a price war with low-cost rivals, the sources indicated.

Smartphone AP suppliers are also facing rising costs to make their next-generation products, which will be built using more-advanced 10nm process technology, the sources said. Shipments will have to expand to a higher scale in order to bring down the costs, the sources added.

In the high-end smartphone segment, MediaTek is lagging behind its rivals in developing solutions to support LTE Cat. 10 technology, the sources identified.

MediaTek disclosed previously its 10nm Helio X30-series that will come with a Cat 10 modem is expected to enter volume production in the first half of 2017. The schedule has reportedly been pushed back due to fewer-than-expected contracts signed so far.

In addition, merging with Airoha Technology, an affiliate of MediaTek specializing in wireless communication chips such as smartphone power amplifiers (PA), will not help buoy MediaTek's gross margin performance, the sources noted. Airoha generates a lower than 30% gross margin.

MediaTek's gross margin for the first two quarters of 2017 will be similar to that reported for the fourth quarter of 2016, but is expected to rise at a gradual pace during the second half of the year, vice chairman Ching-jiang Hsieh said at the company's most-recent investors meeting. MediaTek is striving to improve its gross margin for all of 2017, Hsieh added.

MediaTek saw its gross margin fall below 35% in the fourth quarter of 2016. The company's gross margin for all of 2016 reached a record low of 35.6% despite record revenues.

Realtime news

  • WPG expects sales to recover starting 2Q17

    Bits + chips | 10h 55min ago

  • VIS expects to post up to 5% revenue decrease in 1Q17

    Bits + chips | 10h 57min ago

  • UMC enters mass production for 14nm chips

    Bits + chips | 10h 58min ago

  • Advantech nets NT$8.96 per share for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 11h 10min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Japan aims at 20% of cars to be self-driving in 2030

    Before Going to Press | 11h 11min ago

  • Acer provides smart health platform to Changhua Christian Hospital

    Before Going to Press | 11h 13min ago

  • SSD and eMMC prices to rise 15% in 2Q17, says DRAMeXchange

    Before Going to Press | 11h 14min ago

  • Oppo, Vivo will struggle to succeed in overseas markets

    Before Going to Press | 11h 15min ago

  • Danen Technology suffers net loss per share of NT$2.10 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 11h 17min ago

  • CyberLink nets NT$3.15 per share for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 11h 18min ago

  • SunPower to set up PV module joint-venture in China, say reports

    Before Going to Press | 11h 18min ago

  • Fraunhofer ISE reaches 21.9% efficiency for N-type polycrystalline solar cells

    Before Going to Press | 11h 19min ago

  • TSMC on track to move 5nm to risk production in 1H19

    Before Going to Press | 11h 21min ago

  • AMOLED penetration of smartphones estimated at over 27% in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 11h 22min ago

  • Arcadyan Technology posts 2016 net EPS of NT$7.19

    Before Going to Press | 11h 23min ago

  • Silitech Technology suffers net loss per share of NT$0.61 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 11h 24min ago

  • Kaimei Electronic fails in bid for stake in Ta-I

    Before Going to Press | 11h 24min ago

  • Giantplus Technology to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$0.20

    Before Going to Press | 11h 25min ago

  • TPK Holding to not deal out dividend for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 11h 25min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Advantest
EYF Enterprises
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link