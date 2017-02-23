MediaTek gross margin unlikely to recover

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 23 February 2017]

MediaTek is unlikely to see its gross margin return to 40% in 2017 due to a combination of negative factors, such as a slowdown in smartphone market growth and limited potential profitability from the smartphone AP business. The planned merger with Airoha Technology will also have a negative impact on MediaTek's gross margin performance, according to industry sources.

Intense competition among smartphone AP providers has dragged down the companies' gross margins, and MediaTek is no exception, said the sources. Meanwhile, smartphone vendors enjoy more bargaining power when negotiating with their chip suppliers pressuring their profitability further.

Despite decelerating smartphone growth, MediaTek continues to suffer from a price war with low-cost rivals, the sources indicated.

Smartphone AP suppliers are also facing rising costs to make their next-generation products, which will be built using more-advanced 10nm process technology, the sources said. Shipments will have to expand to a higher scale in order to bring down the costs, the sources added.

In the high-end smartphone segment, MediaTek is lagging behind its rivals in developing solutions to support LTE Cat. 10 technology, the sources identified.

MediaTek disclosed previously its 10nm Helio X30-series that will come with a Cat 10 modem is expected to enter volume production in the first half of 2017. The schedule has reportedly been pushed back due to fewer-than-expected contracts signed so far.

In addition, merging with Airoha Technology, an affiliate of MediaTek specializing in wireless communication chips such as smartphone power amplifiers (PA), will not help buoy MediaTek's gross margin performance, the sources noted. Airoha generates a lower than 30% gross margin.

MediaTek's gross margin for the first two quarters of 2017 will be similar to that reported for the fourth quarter of 2016, but is expected to rise at a gradual pace during the second half of the year, vice chairman Ching-jiang Hsieh said at the company's most-recent investors meeting. MediaTek is striving to improve its gross margin for all of 2017, Hsieh added.

MediaTek saw its gross margin fall below 35% in the fourth quarter of 2016. The company's gross margin for all of 2016 reached a record low of 35.6% despite record revenues.