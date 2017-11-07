Chicony Electronics nets NT$1.23 billion for 3Q17

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 7 November 2017]

PC keyboard, peripheral and CCM (compact camera module) maker Chicony Electronics has released its third-quarter 2017 financial report, posting consolidated revenues of NT$21.509 billion (US$711 million), gross margin of 17.5%, net operating profit of NT$1.673 billion, net profit of NT$1.227 billion and net EPS of NT$1.80.

Its January-September consolidated revenues totaled NT$57.121 billion, with gross margin of 17.2%, net operating profit of NT$3.559 billion, net profit of NT$2.718 billion and net EPS of NT$4.00.

Chicony's consolidated revenues for October reached NT$7.259 billion, decreasing 11.53% sequentially but increasing 7.46% on year, and those of NT$64.379 billion for January-October grew 2.82% on year.