Compal revenues up 23.86% on year in July

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 9 August 2017]

Compal Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$70.523 billion (US$2.33 billion) for July 2017, representing a 14.63% drop on month and 23.86% increase on year.

The notebook ODM has totaled NT$471.712 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 16.04% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Compal totaled NT$766.811 billion in consolidated revenues, down 9.49% sequentially on year.

Compal: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Jul 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jul-17 70,523 (14.6%) 23.9% 471,712 16% Jun-17 82,606 17.8% 18.2% 401,188 14.8% May-17 70,121 14.9% 23.7% 318,583 13.9% Apr-17 61,033 (22.9%) 31.8% 248,461 11.4% Mar-17 79,115 38.7% 13.7% 187,428 6.1% Feb-17 57,034 11.2% 11.9% 108,313 1.2% Jan-17 51,279 (28.5%) (8.6%) 51,279 (8.6%) Dec-16 71,669 1.2% (13.8%) 766,811 (9.5%) Nov-16 70,813 (7.9%) (9.1%) 695,142 (9%) Oct-16 76,880 0.7% 5.2% 624,329 (9%) Sep-16 76,347 18.2% (16.6%) 547,449 (10.7%) Aug-16 64,599 13.5% 0.6% 471,102 (9.7%) Jul-16 56,939 (18.6%) (5.3%) 406,503 (11.1%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017