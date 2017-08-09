Compal revenues up 23.86% on year in July

Compal Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$70.523 billion (US$2.33 billion) for July 2017, representing a 14.63% drop on month and 23.86% increase on year.
The notebook ODM has totaled NT$471.712 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 16.04% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2016, Compal totaled NT$766.811 billion in consolidated revenues, down 9.49% sequentially on year.
Compal: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Jul 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Jul-17
|
70,523
|
(14.6%)
|
23.9%
|
471,712
|
16%
Jun-17
|
82,606
|
17.8%
|
18.2%
|
401,188
|
14.8%
May-17
|
70,121
|
14.9%
|
23.7%
|
318,583
|
13.9%
Apr-17
|
61,033
|
(22.9%)
|
31.8%
|
248,461
|
11.4%
Mar-17
|
79,115
|
38.7%
|
13.7%
|
187,428
|
6.1%
Feb-17
|
57,034
|
11.2%
|
11.9%
|
108,313
|
1.2%
Jan-17
|
51,279
|
(28.5%)
|
(8.6%)
|
51,279
|
(8.6%)
Dec-16
|
71,669
|
1.2%
|
(13.8%)
|
766,811
|
(9.5%)
Nov-16
|
70,813
|
(7.9%)
|
(9.1%)
|
695,142
|
(9%)
Oct-16
|
76,880
|
0.7%
|
5.2%
|
624,329
|
(9%)
Sep-16
|
76,347
|
18.2%
|
(16.6%)
|
547,449
|
(10.7%)
Aug-16
|
64,599
|
13.5%
|
0.6%
|
471,102
|
(9.7%)
Jul-16
|
56,939
|
(18.6%)
|
(5.3%)
|
406,503
|
(11.1%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017