Everlight Electronics' Germany subsidiary WOFI Leuchten subject to patent infringement
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 22 December 2016]

The District Court of Düsseldorf, Germany, has judged that WOFI Leuchten Wortmann & Filz GmbH, a Germany-based residential lighting subsidiary maker of Taiwan-based LED packaging service provider Everlight Electronics, infringed Nichi's two YAG phosphoric material (white LED) patents, EP 2 197 053 (DE 697 40 792) concerning two white LED products and EP 2 276 080 (DE 697 40 795) concerning 10 white LED products, according to Nichia.

The court also upheld Nichia's request to decide on injunction to ban permanent sale of the concerning white LED products by WOFI, ask WOFI to provide accounting records for estimating damages and recall the concerning white LED products from its customers for destruction, Nichia said.

According to industry experts, this is judgment of the first instance and Everlight Electronics is expected to appeal. It will take half to one year to make determination of the second instance and Everlight Electronics will not be subject to damages in the interim, the experts said. However, judgment by district courts in Germany has so far been unfavorable for Everlight Electronics and thus the judgment of the second instance may be so as well, the experts analyzed.

Since Everlight Electronics has only about 20% of consolidated revenues coming from LED lighting and the proportion of WOFI's products for adopting LED devices produced by Everlight Electronics is not high, Everlight Electronics' business operation will not be under large impact if damages are determined, the experts indicated.

Everlight Electronics indicated that it has filed with a court the claim that Nichia's three European Union white LED patents, EP 936 682 (DE 697 02 929), EP 2 197 053 (DE 697 40 792) and EP 2 276 080 (DE 697 40 795), are invalid. The three patents will expire on July 29, 2017, Everlight Electronics said.

