SPIL April revenues decrease

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 8 May 2017]

IC packager Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$6.55 billion (US$217.4 million) for April 2017, down 1.7% on month and about 4% on year.

SPIL's cumulative 2017 revenues through April came to NT$26.11 billion, almost flat compared with NT$26.13 billion a year earlier.

Market watchers expect SPIL to post a single-digit sequential increase in revenues for the second quarter of 2017. The company will enjoy stable growth in demand for memory chips and PC-use ICs in the second quarter, but demand for high-end smartphone chips from China will determine how much revenue growth SPIL will manage to post in the quarter, the watchers said.