Taipei, Friday, February 17, 2017 05:14 (GMT+8)
scattered showers
Taipei
21°C
Taiwan large-size LCD panel shipments top 60 million in 4Q16
Michael McManus, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 16 February 2017]

With the TV market anticipating tight LCD panel supply due to Samsung Display moving to close down its 7G L7-1 panel line, orders to Taiwan panel makers became more aggressive as the makers built up inventory, helping Taiwan large-size LCD panel makers see a slight on-year increase in their fourth quarter 2016 shipments, Digitimes Research indicated.

According to data from the most recent Digitimes Research Taiwan LCD panel tracker report, Taiwan shipped 61.4 million large-size LCD panels in the fourth quarter of 2016, down 1.5% from the previous quarter but up 2% from the same period a year ago.

The key trend in the market has been Samsung Display's plan to close down its L7-1 LCD production line to transform it into an AMOLED panel line. And tight supply in the TV segment is expected to continue. Since the L7-1 production line was mainly used to supply 40-inch panels, LG Display, Innolux and AUO -- all of which have similar production lines -- are benefiting, the report explained

Relatively speaking, tight supply will be favorable for Taiwan large-size panel shipments in the first quarter of 2017. Although shipment are expected to slip 7% sequentially, the total would represent a milder than expected decline due to seasonality and fewer working days in the quarter because of the Lunar New Year holidays. Despite the drop in shipments, Taiwan's worldwide market share will rise slightly during the quarter.

Compared to the same quarter a year ago, Taiwan's shipment volume is expected to grow more than 15% in the first quarter of 2017. In addition to the favorable market circumstances this year, the jump in shipments can be explained by the fact Taiwan's large-size panel shipments were seriously impacted in the first quarter of 2016 by a strong earthquake that hit southern Taiwan and disrupted panel makers' production, Digitimes Research noted.

Realtime news

  • MStar co-founder joints Tsinghua Unigroup, says report

    Bits + chips - Newswatch | 6h 47min ago

  • Himax expects 1Q17 revenues to fall up to 25%

    Bits + chips | 6h 50min ago

  • Digitimes Research: January shipments of Wintel notebooks down on month, up on year

    IT + CE | 6h 53min ago

  • Global 4Q16 mobile DRAM revenues surge 20%, says DRAMeXchange

    Bits + chips | 6h 57min ago

  • Chunghwa Telecom to cooperate with NTT, Itochu to develop hardware specifications for SDN/NFV

    Before Going to Press | 7h 10min ago

  • Taiwan has 4 graphics card vendors among global top-5 in 2016

    Before Going to Press | 7h 12min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Global smart home demand may take off in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 7h 15min ago

  • Taiwan market: CNS to procure 400,000 STBs in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 7h 36min ago

  • Sony to expand CMOS production capacity via efficiency gains

    Before Going to Press | 7h 37min ago

  • Global 4Q16 mobile DRAM revenues surge 20%, says DRAMeXchange

    Before Going to Press | 7h 38min ago

  • Shuttle buys back 2.89% stake

    Before Going to Press | 7h 40min ago

  • Main China smartphone vendors focus 2017 on profitability instead of increasing shipments

    Before Going to Press | 7h 41min ago

  • TPK Holding suffers net loss per share of NT$4.27 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 7h 43min ago

  • Coretronic nets NT$4.52 per share for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 7h 44min ago

  • 15.74 million tablets shipped globally in 2016, says TrendForce

    Before Going to Press | 7h 45min ago

  • China foundries planning FD-SOI process technology

    Before Going to Press | 7h 46min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Yilan Science Park
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link