Digitimes Research: 4.4 million LCD panels for digital signage to be shipped in 2017

Ricky Tu, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Wednesday 5 April 2017]

LCD panel shipments for digital signage will reach 4.4 million units globally in 2017, increasing 8.6% on year, and the shipments will keep growing to 5.8 million units in 2020, according to Digitimes Research.

While SMD (surface mount device) RGB LED technology has improved resolution of LED display panels used in digital signage, LCD panels are still superior in resolution, Digitimes Research indicated.

A large LCD public display still has to be formed by several screens, but slim bezel designs and improved imaging technology will enable LCD to remain mainstream in the market.

Development of digital signage is moving toward integration with IoT (Internet of Things), cloud computing and Big Data analytics to collect and analyze data for commercial use.