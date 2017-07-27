TSMC, UMC offer higher prices to secure wafer supplies

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 27 July 2017]

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and United Microelectronics (UMC) have recently secured 1-2 year supply contracts with Shin-Etsu and Sumco and offered higher prices than other foundry chipmakers to ensure sufficient wafer supplies, according to industry sources.

US-based chip vendors including Intel, Micron Technology and Globalfoundries have already signed advance wafer supply agreements, the sources said. Nevertheless, these vendors have faced difficulties striking new supply contracts, due to changes in contract terms and conditions, the sources indicated.

For emerging China-based chipmakers, wafer suppliers intend to increase the price threshold since demand from China's IC industry is set to grow robustly over the next three years, the sources noted. Wafer suppliers also reckon that these China-based foundry startups are willing to pay much higher prices for enough wafer supplies, and have also requested deposits for pre-booking.

Polished wafer demand has also been strong as major memory chip vendors including Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Micron and Intel are transitioning to 3D NAND manufacturing, the sources said.

Contract prices for 12-inch epitaxial (epi) wafers have reached US$120 per each, rising from about US$75 at the end of 2016, the sources said. The wafer prices are expected to continue rising since the sector has become a seller's market, and have room for growth as prices had previously fallen from as high as US$300 in 2017, the sources indicated.

Spot prices for silicon wafers have recently climbed to as high as US$150. Some industry observers believe that contract prices have not reached their ceiling levels, and anticipate a more severe shortage may take place in 2018.