Taipei, Wednesday, April 26, 2017 14:41 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
21°C
Digitimes Research: IR, UV-C LEDs major attractions at Taiwan lighting show
Jessie Lin, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Monday 24 April 2017]

IR (infrared) and UV-C (ultraviolet with wavelength of 240-290nm) LED, automotive headlights, Micro LED and OLED lighting were major attractions at Taiwan International Lighting Show (TILS) and LED Taiwan 2017 jointly taking place in Taipei during April 12-15, according to Digitimes Research.

High-power IR LED devices have seen increasing adoption for iris, fingerprint and facial recognition applications, visual enhancement applications for nighttime driving and surveillance, Digitimes Research indicated.

Japan-based Nikkiso has developed 280nm UV-C LED devices with optical output power of 75mW for use in disinfection. Nikkiso has cooperated with its US-based subsidiary AquiSense Technologies to offer water purifiers, with the smallest model equipped with three UV-C LED chips able to purify 2-3 liters of water per minute.

LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar showcased LED automotive headlights made of CSP (chip-scale packaging) of LED chips. LED automotive headlights are expected to be developed toward AFS (adaptive front-lighting system) of which multiple lighting sources can be separately controlled and lighting pattern can be adapted based on road conditions to reduce impact of dazzling.

PlayNitride exhibited PixelLED, its patented Micro LED display technology used in smart watches with resolution of 1,500ppi.

For OLED lighting, government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute showcased an OLED lighting device with thickness of below 6mm, a weight of 8g and luminous efficiency of 32lm/W while US-based OLED Works exhibited 63lm/W OLED lighting products which will be soon launched in the Taiwan market.

Realtime news

  • Realtek sees profits down in 1Q17

    Bits + chips | 6min ago

  • GlobalWafers seeing robust semiconductor wafer demand

    Bits + chips | 15min ago

  • Corning reports core EPS of US$0.39 for 1Q17

    Displays | 19min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Biometric sensor shipments to see CAGR of over 30% from 2017-2020

    Bits + chips | 3h 1min ago

  • Taiwan market: Bank launches AI financial advisory services

    IT + CE | 3h 7min ago

  • GCL-Poly fails to team up with Motech, NSP

    Green energy | 3h 20min ago

  • Taiwan server makers see reshuffle of orders from Microsoft, Facebook, Google

    IT + CE | 3h 29min ago

  • PTI looks to sequential revenue growth through 4Q17

    Bits + chips | 3h 32min ago

  • AMD unveils Radeon Pro Duo graphics card

    IT + CE | 3h 36min ago

  • 60.16 million LCD TV panel shipped globally in 1Q17, says WitsView

    Displays | Apr 25, 22:29

  • Micron, Microsoft announce collaboration

    Bits + chips | Apr 25, 22:17

  • Merry reports strong EPS for 1Q17

    Mobile + telecom - Newswatch | Apr 25, 22:13

  • DJI showcasing drone accessories at NAB Show 2017

    Before Going to Press | Apr 25, 21:31

  • Arima Optoelectronics to sell part of stake in Arima Lasers

    Before Going to Press | Apr 25, 21:21

  • Digitimes Research: Panasonic, Sony, Toshiba launch OLED TVs in Japan

    Before Going to Press | Apr 25, 21:18

  • China market: Flat panel makers slash prices to win orders

    Before Going to Press | Apr 25, 21:15

  • PTI eyeing to become largest backend house in Japan

    Before Going to Press | Apr 25, 21:14

  • Nexcom International suffers net loss per share of NT$0.31 for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | Apr 25, 21:13

  • Motech Industries application to issue new shares denied

    Before Going to Press | Apr 25, 21:13

  • 49.3 million LCD TVs shipped globally in 1Q17, says Sigmaintell

    Before Going to Press | Apr 25, 21:11

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link