Digitimes Research: IR, UV-C LEDs major attractions at Taiwan lighting show

Jessie Lin, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Monday 24 April 2017]

IR (infrared) and UV-C (ultraviolet with wavelength of 240-290nm) LED, automotive headlights, Micro LED and OLED lighting were major attractions at Taiwan International Lighting Show (TILS) and LED Taiwan 2017 jointly taking place in Taipei during April 12-15, according to Digitimes Research.

High-power IR LED devices have seen increasing adoption for iris, fingerprint and facial recognition applications, visual enhancement applications for nighttime driving and surveillance, Digitimes Research indicated.

Japan-based Nikkiso has developed 280nm UV-C LED devices with optical output power of 75mW for use in disinfection. Nikkiso has cooperated with its US-based subsidiary AquiSense Technologies to offer water purifiers, with the smallest model equipped with three UV-C LED chips able to purify 2-3 liters of water per minute.

LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar showcased LED automotive headlights made of CSP (chip-scale packaging) of LED chips. LED automotive headlights are expected to be developed toward AFS (adaptive front-lighting system) of which multiple lighting sources can be separately controlled and lighting pattern can be adapted based on road conditions to reduce impact of dazzling.

PlayNitride exhibited PixelLED, its patented Micro LED display technology used in smart watches with resolution of 1,500ppi.

For OLED lighting, government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute showcased an OLED lighting device with thickness of below 6mm, a weight of 8g and luminous efficiency of 32lm/W while US-based OLED Works exhibited 63lm/W OLED lighting products which will be soon launched in the Taiwan market.