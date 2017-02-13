Digitimes Research: IR LED, laser LED widely used in range finding

Adam Huang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 13 February 2017]

Due to fast development in robots, drones, AGVs (automated guided vehicles) and self-driving technologies, infrared (IR) LED, laser LED, ultrasonic and radio frequency applications are used to support obstacle-avoiding range-finding features, and IR LED and laser LED have been particularly widely used, according to Digitimes Research.

Ultrasonic is comparatively disadvantageous because the technology can only support short ranges, has relatively low accuracy and is subject to interference from environmental conditions, Digitimes Research indicated.

Radio frequency is less capable of finding ranges when the objects can absorb or scatter waves, and it is also subject to licensed use of officially assigned frequency band units. However, ultrasonic and radio frequency range-finding technologies are widely used in vehicles.

IR LED is suitable for finding short ranges and thus mostly applied to slowly moving objects indoors, while laser LED can find long ranges at high accuracy and is suitable for use in outdoor fast moving objects such as cars and drones.

However, laser LED is costly and therefore a combination or mixed-use of different range-finding technologies is adopted to reach the balance between overall cost and accuracy.