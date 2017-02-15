Digitimes Research: LED, optoelectronics focus on automotive applications at Lighting Japan 2017

Jessie Lin, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Wednesday 15 February 2017]

Exhibitors focused LED and optoelectronics devices at Lighting Japan 2017 in Tokyo during January 18-20 on automotive applications, according to Digitimes Research.

UK-based BAE Systems showcased an object-recognition deep-learning system for use in self-driving, developed through cooperation with Nvidia, Digitimes Research indicated. Infrared thermal image sensors used in the system can recognize objects in dark environments.

STMicroelectronics exhibited an image sensor for use in ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) supporting HDR (high dynamic range) images.

ON Semiconductor exhibited NCV78763, an in-house-developed driver IC for use in LED and laser light sources, which has been adopted by Audi for laser headlights of its R8. The headlight is able to project at long-range at high running speeds.

Taiwan-based Everlight Electronics focused on devices used in in-car LED lighting and displays, while Japan-based Konica Minolta showcased OLED automotive lighting products and indicated that OLED lighting will be used in 8% of high-end automobiles in 2020.