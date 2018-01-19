High Power Lighting ships EV-C LED devices

Invisible LED packaging service provider High Power Lighting (HPL) has begun shipments of UV-C LED devices for water purification and household disinfection, according to company chairman Charles Wei.

The production is supported by UV-C (ultraviolet in wavelength of 200-280nm) LED chip chip supply from Epileds Technologies.

There are 4-5 clients for UV-C LED devices currently, including the three largest China-based home appliance vendors, Wei said. HPL expects to begin shipments of UV-C LED devices for running water disinfection in second-quarter 2018 and those for air purifiers in second-half the year, Wei noted.

Conversion rates from light to power for UV-C LED chips rose to 2-5% in 2017, a level enough to meet demand for home appliance disinfection, Wei indicated. Due to improved yield rates and increased demand, UV-C LED device prices have dropped much, Wei said. Prices for 1-2mW UV-C LED devices stand at US$1.50-2.00 and those for 10mW used in running water disinfection are about US$10, falling almost 50% from a year ago, Wei noted.

Based on order visibility, HPL expects monthly shipments to increase to more than 100,000 UV-C LED devices in first-half 2018, Wei said. To cope with increasing orders, HPL will double its monthly packaging capacity to 500,000 devices by the end of 2018, and possibly to one million units in 2019, Wei indicated.

According to industry sources, Japan-based Dowa Holdings and Nikkiso have shipped 75mW UV-C LED devices for water treatment plants, factory clean rooms and medical disinfection purposes, while South Korea-based LG Innotek unveiled UV-C LED devices for disinfection purposes with power output of 100nW at the end of 2017.

According to Yole Development, the global UV-C LED market will grow from US$28 million in 2016 to US$257 million in 2021.

A disinfection product made of UV-C LED

Photo: Digitimes file photo