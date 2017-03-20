Digitimes Research: Global market value for driver sensing systems to soar

Jessie Lin, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Monday 20 March 2017]

Along with the fast development of self-driving technology, there will be increased demand for driver sensing systems used to monitor drivers for determining whether they are able to take over driving when self-driving breaks down, with the global market value for such sensing systems used in level 2 (partial self-driving combined with autonomous functions) and above self-driving to rise to US$2.34 billion in 2025, 3.2 times that in 2015, according to Digitimes Research.

Driver sensing systems mainly consist of image monitoring, biometric and alcohol detecting devices, with image monitoring devices being the most important because it is easy and quick to detect abnormal conditions about drivers from images, Digitimes Research indicated.

Image monitoring devices mainly consist of infrared (IR) LED sensors and camera modules. For example, Osram Opto Semiconductors adopts IR LED chips, with wavelength of 940nm for IR LED sensors, which can monitor details of drivers' facial expression even in the dark.

Since drivers' behavior and conditions face a large variation, driver sensing systems are expected to be integrated with artificial intelligence and deep learning to enhance precision of judgment.