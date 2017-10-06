Taipei, Saturday, October 7, 2017 07:53 (GMT+8)
HPL develops UV-C LED devices for disinfection
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 6 October 2017]

Invisible LED packaging service provider High Power Lighting (HPL) has been working with LED wafer and chip maker Epileds Technologies to develop UV-C (ultraviolet in wavelength of 240-290nm) devices for water and air disinfection under their joint-venture brand Bioraytron.

Bioraytron UV-C LED devices have been used for disinfecting consumer electronics, home appliances, toilets and kitchenware, and is now looking to enter the still water purification sector, HPL said.

Bioraytron B35 is a UV-C LED device using heat-dissipation copper substrates matched with quartz optical lenses to reach high light extraction efficiency, HPL noted. With UV wavelength of 265-275nm and 275-285nm, the model has three light-emitting angles - 120, 90 and 60 degrees - for selection depending on the purposes, HPL indicated.

UV-C LED device prices have dropped to US$1-3/mW and the product line stands a chance of being used in medical disinfection and purification of home- and industrial-use water in 2018.

HPL recorded consolidated revenues of NT$26.35 million (US$870,000) for September and those of NT$201 million for January-September.

