Taipei, Friday, December 23, 2016 17:31 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
20°C
China Mobile brings forward schedule for developing 5G
Jerry Yang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 23 December 2016]

The largest China-based mobile telecom carrier, China Mobile, will undertake large-scale testing of 5G networks in 2017, testing in 2018, and begin commercial operations of 5G networks around China starting 2020, according to China-based Tencent.

China Mobile, at Mobile World Congress 2015, indicated that it planned to propose China-developed 5G technology specifications to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in 2020, begin 5G field testing at the end of 2020, and deploy 5G commercial operations in 2024.

In an attempt to keep abreast of mobile telecom carriers in the US, Europe, Japan and South Korea in 5G development, China Mobile has brought forward its schedule for 5G development by 3-4 years.

However, there are challenges to starting 5G commercial operations in 2020. 5G chips may only be initially available in 2018, with 5G-enabled terminal devices launching beginning the first half of 2019. Additionally, the most advanced 5G technology specifications have not yet completely met the ITU's requirements.

China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link