China Mobile brings forward schedule for developing 5G

Jerry Yang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 23 December 2016]

The largest China-based mobile telecom carrier, China Mobile, will undertake large-scale testing of 5G networks in 2017, testing in 2018, and begin commercial operations of 5G networks around China starting 2020, according to China-based Tencent.

China Mobile, at Mobile World Congress 2015, indicated that it planned to propose China-developed 5G technology specifications to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in 2020, begin 5G field testing at the end of 2020, and deploy 5G commercial operations in 2024.

In an attempt to keep abreast of mobile telecom carriers in the US, Europe, Japan and South Korea in 5G development, China Mobile has brought forward its schedule for 5G development by 3-4 years.

However, there are challenges to starting 5G commercial operations in 2020. 5G chips may only be initially available in 2018, with 5G-enabled terminal devices launching beginning the first half of 2019. Additionally, the most advanced 5G technology specifications have not yet completely met the ITU's requirements.