Tencent 1Q17 revenues, profits increase

Chia-Han Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 19 May 2017]

Tencent Holdings, a China-based provider of Internet value-added services, has released its financial report for first-quarter 2017, posting consolidated revenues of CNY49.552 billion (US$7.182 billion), growing 54.87% on year; gross margin of 51.35%, down 6.75pp; net operating profit of CNY19.272 billion, up 43.84%; and net profit of CNY14.548 billion, up 56.97%.

The revenues included CNY22.811 billion from online gaming services, rising 34% on year; CNY12.297 billion from value-added social networking services, up 56%; CNY6.888 billion from online advertising services, up 47%; CNY2.509 billion from advertising attached to mobile media (news, video and music), up 20%; CNY4.379 billion from WeChat services, social platforms and Tencent online store, up 67%.

Tencent will set up an artificial intelligence R&D center in Seattle, the US, and two datacenters in Europe, one in India, one in South Korea and one in Russia.