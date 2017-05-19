Taipei, Saturday, May 20, 2017 05:45 (GMT+8)
scattered showers
Taipei
29°C
Tencent 1Q17 revenues, profits increase
Chia-Han Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 19 May 2017]

Tencent Holdings, a China-based provider of Internet value-added services, has released its financial report for first-quarter 2017, posting consolidated revenues of CNY49.552 billion (US$7.182 billion), growing 54.87% on year; gross margin of 51.35%, down 6.75pp; net operating profit of CNY19.272 billion, up 43.84%; and net profit of CNY14.548 billion, up 56.97%.

The revenues included CNY22.811 billion from online gaming services, rising 34% on year; CNY12.297 billion from value-added social networking services, up 56%; CNY6.888 billion from online advertising services, up 47%; CNY2.509 billion from advertising attached to mobile media (news, video and music), up 20%; CNY4.379 billion from WeChat services, social platforms and Tencent online store, up 67%.

Tencent will set up an artificial intelligence R&D center in Seattle, the US, and two datacenters in Europe, one in India, one in South Korea and one in Russia.

Categories: IT + CE Software

Tags: 1Q17 revenues Tencent

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link