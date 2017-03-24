China Mobile 2016 net profit up 0.2% on year

Press release, March 24; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 24 March 2017]

The largest China-based mobile telecom carrier China Mobile on March 23 released its financial report for 2016, recording consolidated revenues of CNY708.421 billion (US$106.7 billion), increasing 6% on year, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization) of CNY256.677 billion, up 6.9%, net operating profit CNY118.088 billion, up 14.7%, and net profit CNY108.741 billion, up 0.2%.

As of the end of 2016, China Mobile had 849.90 million mobile service subscribers and 535.04 million used 4G services, hiking 71.3% on year. China Mobile added 400,000 4G base stations around China in 2016 to total 1.51 million at the end of the year, and has provided VoLTE services in about 300 cities.

China Mobile spent CNY187.3 billion on capex in 2016, with CNY83 billion used for 4G infrastructure. The company has set aside a capital expenditure budget of CNY176.0 billion for 2017 and aims to increase the number of 4G subscribers by 100 million, and fixed-line subscribers by 20 million in 2017.