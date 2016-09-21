China market: Huawei striving to develop cloud datacenter business

Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 21 September 2016]

Huawei plans to inject an annual R&D expenditure of US$1 billion in the next few years to develop its cloud datacenter products, aiming to generate revenues of US$10 billion from cloud-related business by 2020.

Already getting a license to engage in cloud datacenter business in China, Huawei is likely to offer public cloud services targeting clients from the telecom, financial, government and transportation sectors, according to industry watchers.

Huawei also offers private cloud solutions targeting telecom service providers to further enhance its cooperation with the telecom sector.

Huawei has also initiated its cloud service business in a number of markets by teaming up with Deutsche Telecom (DT), Telefonica and China Mobile, the sources noted. .