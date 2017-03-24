Taipei, Saturday, March 25, 2017 10:17 (GMT+8)
Tencent 2016 net profit up 42.4% on year
Chia-Han Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 24 March 2017]

China-based Internet service provider Tencent Holdings has released its financial report for the fourth quarter of 2016, with net profit of CNY41.447 (US$6.24 billion) for 2016 increasing 42.4% on year, according to the company.

Of fourth-quarter consolidated revenues, CNY29.191 billion came from value-added Internet services and CNY8.288 billion from online advertising services. Revenues for value-added Internet services consisted of CNY18.469 billion from online game services and CNY10.722 billion from social network services.

There were 8.68 million monthly active users of web portal QQ, and combined 8.89 million users of message services Weixin and WeChat.

Tencent Holdings: Financial report, 4Q16 (CNYb)

Item

4Q16

Y/Y

2016

Y/Y

Consolidated revenues

43.864

44.1%

151.938

47.7%

Gross margin

53.86%

down 4.55pp

55.61%

down 3.92pp

Net operating profit

13.930

27.9%

56.117

38.1%

Net profit

10.523

46.2%

41.447

42.4%

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017

Categories: IT + CE Software

Tags: 2016 profit Tencent

