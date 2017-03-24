Tencent 2016 net profit up 42.4% on year

Chia-Han Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 24 March 2017]

China-based Internet service provider Tencent Holdings has released its financial report for the fourth quarter of 2016, with net profit of CNY41.447 (US$6.24 billion) for 2016 increasing 42.4% on year, according to the company.

Of fourth-quarter consolidated revenues, CNY29.191 billion came from value-added Internet services and CNY8.288 billion from online advertising services. Revenues for value-added Internet services consisted of CNY18.469 billion from online game services and CNY10.722 billion from social network services.

There were 8.68 million monthly active users of web portal QQ, and combined 8.89 million users of message services Weixin and WeChat.

Tencent Holdings: Financial report, 4Q16 (CNYb) Item 4Q16 Y/Y 2016 Y/Y Consolidated revenues 43.864 44.1% 151.938 47.7% Gross margin 53.86% down 4.55pp 55.61% down 3.92pp Net operating profit 13.930 27.9% 56.117 38.1% Net profit 10.523 46.2% 41.447 42.4%

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017