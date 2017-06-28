Global solar glass market to grow to over US$18 billion by 2022, says MarketsandMarkets

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 28 June 2017]

The solar photovoltaic (PV) glass market is projected to grow from US$4.38 billion in 2017 to US$18.48 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 33.4% from 2017 to 2022, according to MarketsandMarkets.

Increased use of renewable sources of energy such as solar energy in residential, non-residential and utility sectors is expected to drive the growth of the PV glass market during 2017-2022, the consulting firm said.

Among applications, the utility segment of the PV glass market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022, thanks to increasing number of utility-scale solar power plant installations across the globe, according to the firm. The Asia-Pacific region led the utility application segment in 2016. Rise in the installations of utility-scale solar power plants and increase in government investments to harness solar energy are expected to drive the growth of the utility application segment of the Asia-Pacific PV glass market.

The AR coated type segment of the PV glass market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. Anti-reflective coated glass is used in PV modules, owing to its high power and energy output. The manufacturers of solar cells across the globe are making efforts to enhance the efficiency and reduce the production costs of solar modules, said MarketsandMarkets.

The Asia-Pacific region led the solar PV glass market in 2016. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the key countries contributing to the high demand for PV glass in the Asia-Pacific region. The Asia-Pacific solar PV glass market is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for solar energy and increasing initiatives undertaken by governments of different countries of the Asia-Pacific region to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases.