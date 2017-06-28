Taipei, Thursday, June 29, 2017 04:59 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
Global solar glass market to grow to over US$18 billion by 2022, says MarketsandMarkets
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 28 June 2017]

The solar photovoltaic (PV) glass market is projected to grow from US$4.38 billion in 2017 to US$18.48 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 33.4% from 2017 to 2022, according to MarketsandMarkets.

Increased use of renewable sources of energy such as solar energy in residential, non-residential and utility sectors is expected to drive the growth of the PV glass market during 2017-2022, the consulting firm said.

Among applications, the utility segment of the PV glass market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022, thanks to increasing number of utility-scale solar power plant installations across the globe, according to the firm. The Asia-Pacific region led the utility application segment in 2016. Rise in the installations of utility-scale solar power plants and increase in government investments to harness solar energy are expected to drive the growth of the utility application segment of the Asia-Pacific PV glass market.

The AR coated type segment of the PV glass market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. Anti-reflective coated glass is used in PV modules, owing to its high power and energy output. The manufacturers of solar cells across the globe are making efforts to enhance the efficiency and reduce the production costs of solar modules, said MarketsandMarkets.

The Asia-Pacific region led the solar PV glass market in 2016. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the key countries contributing to the high demand for PV glass in the Asia-Pacific region. The Asia-Pacific solar PV glass market is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for solar energy and increasing initiatives undertaken by governments of different countries of the Asia-Pacific region to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases.

Categories: Green energy Solar

Tags: glass US

Realtime news

  • CMOS image sensor sales to reach another record high in 2017, says IC Insights

    Bits + chips | 6h 37min ago

  • Imec looking to deepen partnerships with China-based chipmakers

    Bits + chips | 6h 42min ago

  • Qualcomm announces advanced fingerprint scanning and authentication technology

    Bits + chips | 6h 46min ago

  • Powerchip opens JV fab in China

    Bits + chips | 6h 48min ago

  • Powerchip eyeing orders from Illumina

    Before Going to Press | 7h 30min ago

  • MWC Asia 2017: Lenovo showcases next-generation Moto Z2 smartphone

    Before Going to Press | 7h 47min ago

  • Laster Tech expects LED automotive lighting module shipments to jump 100%

    Before Going to Press | 7h 50min ago

  • Qualcomm expanding mobile chip offering for entry-level and mid-range smartphones

    Before Going to Press | 7h 59min ago

  • MWC Asia 2017 opens, highlighting 5G technology

    Before Going to Press | 8h 17min ago

  • TSEC calls off plan to set up JV module plant

    Before Going to Press | 8h 35min ago

  • Taiwan market: Microsoft launches Surface Pro

    Before Going to Press | 8h 52min ago

  • China likely to become largest 5G market by 2025, says GSMA executive

    Before Going to Press | 9h 3min ago

  • ReneSolar to delist from NYSE

    Before Going to Press | 9h 30min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
WCIT
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link