Getac expects ruggedized industrial PCs, auto components to drive growth in 2017 revenues, says chairman

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 27 December 2016]

Getac Technology expects ruggedized devices and automotive safety belt components to be the sources of growth in its 2017 consolidated revenues, according to company chairman James Hwang.

In addition to ruggedized industrial computing devices, Getac has stepped into production of fiberglass plastic chassis mainly used in notebooks as well as hinges for automotive safety belts, with the first accounting for 45-47% of consolidated revenues and the second and third together for 45-47%, Hwang said.

While 50% of revenues for ruggedized industrial computing devices come from the North America market, Getac has begun tapping Europe through cooperation with US-based IT wholesaler Ingram Micro and logistics operator DHL, Hwang noted. Getac aims to hike its global market share for ruggedized industrial computing devices from 16-18% currently to 30% in three years, Hwang indicated.

Getac currently ships 140 million hinges for safety belts a year and has extended production to other safety components including control boxes, air throttle valves and air-bags through cooperation with automobile makers, Hwang said. Getac will expand production capacity for automotive components at factories in Changsu, eastern China, and northern Vietnam over the next 3-5 years beginning 2017, Hwang noted.

For fiberglass plastic chassis, Getac is a supplier for the five largest international notebook vendors except Apple, Hwang said. As global demand for notebooks is shrinking, Getac will make efforts to hike automation to maintain profitability, Hwang indicated.

Through cooperation with US-based software developers, Getac in May 2015 offered Veretos, a cloud-based in-car video recording system use in police patrols, Hwang said. Police agencies in Charleston City, South Carolina, Edina City, Minnesota, and Memphis, Tennessee, have adopted Veretos and three other cities in the US are trialling the system, Hwang noted.

Getac Technology chairman James Hwang

Photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, December 2016