Rugged computer maker Getac reports strong sales for December

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 6 January 2017]

Ruggedized computing device maker Getac Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.077 billion (US$64.9 million) for December, rising 1.62% on month and 16.18% on year.

Revenues for the fourth quarter increased 12.8% sequentially and 18.2% on year to NT$6.029 billion, the company's highest quarterly figures in eight years.

For all of 2016, revenues amounted to NT$20.407 billion, increasing 11.08% from a year earlier.

Getac recently won bids to supply its cloud-based smart mobile surveillance system, the Veretos, to police departments in three cities in the US, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

The company aims to further ramp up its shipments of software products and cloud solutions to the US market in 2017, the paper added.

The company's stock price gained NT$0.60 to close at NT$40.00 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the January 5 session.