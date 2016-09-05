Taipei, Monday, September 5, 2016 16:51 (GMT+8)
Ruggedized PC maker Getac reports on-year growth in August revenues
MOPS, September 5; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 5 September 2016]

Ruggedized PC player Getac Technology has reported revenues of NT$1.78 billion (US$56.18 million) for August, increasing 16.59% from a year earlier.

Accumulated 2016 revenues through August totaled NT$12.27 billion, increasing 4.99% from a year earlier.

Getac posted revenues of NT$18.34 billion (US$569.9 million), net profits of NT$1.27 billion and EPS of NT$2.19 for 2015

The company's stock price gained NT$1.70 to finish at NT$31.20 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the September 5 session.

