Ruggedized PC maker Getac reports on-year growth in August revenues

Ruggedized PC player Getac Technology has reported revenues of NT$1.78 billion (US$56.18 million) for August, increasing 16.59% from a year earlier.
Accumulated 2016 revenues through August totaled NT$12.27 billion, increasing 4.99% from a year earlier.
Getac posted revenues of NT$18.34 billion (US$569.9 million), net profits of NT$1.27 billion and EPS of NT$2.19 for 2015
The company's stock price gained NT$1.70 to finish at NT$31.20 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the September 5 session.