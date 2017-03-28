Digitimes Research: Car vendors focusing on adding autonomous driving solutions into ADAS

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) have been developed in a direction of featuring autonomous driving solutions that can take control to enhance road safety, instead of simply acting as a warning system to assist drivers.
With ADAS growing to become a new promotion point for car vendors and many countries having started to enact related policies, ADAS may become the newest must-have car safety feature after anti-lock braking systems (ABS) and airbags, according to Digitimes Research's new report on car technology.