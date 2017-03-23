Taipei, Friday, March 24, 2017 00:37 (GMT+8)
Microsoft announces IP licensing program for connected cars
Press release, March 23; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 23 March 2017]

The automotive industry is undergoing a digital transformation. The technology in automobiles that's connected to the Internet and capable of receiving services from the cloud is ushering in a new wave of innovation. In fact, by some estimates, over the next three years, more than 90% of all cars will be connected.

Microsoft is working with the automotive companies and suppliers worldwide to deliver these technologies and services to customers. Microsoft does not make cars, but the company has a long history of working with its partners in the automotive industry to deliver products and services that power the automotive sector.

Microsoft has reached an agreement to license its intellectual property (IP) for connected cars to Toyota, as its first partner in the launch of new auto licensing program.

The new patent licensing agreement with Toyota includes broad coverage for connected car technologies. The agreement builds on Toyota and Microsoft's strong partnership, which includes their collaboration on the Azure-based Toyota Big Data Center.

