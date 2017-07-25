China-based Horizon Robotics actively materializing autonomous driving solutions

Jean Chu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 25 July 2017]

China-based Horizon Robotics has scored a significant achievement in the development of autonomous driving technology, as the technology has entered the stage of road test and the company is gearing up for mass production of high-performance chips needed in autonomous driving solutions, according to company sources.

Horizon Robotics' founder and CEO, Yu Kai, said as long as problems associated with autonomous driving in China can be solved, then his company's autonomous driving solutions can be applied worldwide, because the road conditions in China are much more complicated than elsewhere in the world.

Yu said the Hugo platform developed by Horizon is virtually the autonomous driving "brain," able to boost the driving safety coefficient of autonomous vehicles. He continued that through its deep learning ability and neural network, the system can recognize pedestrians, vehicles and lane stripes on roads even under bad weather conditions such as dense fog and heavy rain. He added that deep learning has constituted the largest influence on human beings in the form of autonomous driving.

In March 2017, Horizon Robotics established an autonomous driving R&D center in the Auto Innovation Park of Shanghai, which clusters new startups in the auto industry and is equipped with cutting-edge facilities. The R&D center is now mainly dedicated to the development of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving solutions, according to Yu.

In cooperation with Intel, Horizon Robotics has developed a BPU-based ADAS built on the FPGA-BPU (brain processing unit) architecture, and the system can be installed with a laser radar and a camera to conduct precision image reflection, Yu disclosed.

He stressed it's highly imperative to come out with autonomous driving solutions, comprising chip, algorithm and sensor solutions, with low latency and power consumption functions, because if the machine's response can be one second quicker than human, then many driving accidents can be prevented.

Besides providing tier-1 auto suppliers with solutions, Horizon Robotics is building the largest driving data bank in China, which will accommodate at least 1,000 vehicles utilizing the firm's autonomous driving solutions in 2018, according to company sources.

Horizon Robotics CEO Yu Kai (third from right) and his management team members.

Photo: Company