Digitimes Research: 16-line and below LiDAR sensor segment to see intense competition
Carlos Chen, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Wednesday 16 August 2017]

As automakers generally expect LiDAR (light detection and ranging) sensor prices to be below US$1,000, suppliers tend to reduce the number of laser beams and mechanical components in their LiDAR sensors to lower production cost, and consequently, 16-line (16 laser beams) and below sensor models will see intense competition for adoption by automakers, according to Digitimes Research.

Among automakers, Audi will take the initiative to launch car models equipped with LiDAR sensors in 2017 and Mercedes Benz, Cadillac, Ford and Volvo are expected to follow suit in 2018-2019, Digitimes Research indicated.

As LiDAR sensors are mainly used for self-driving and yet self-driving technology is not mature yet, only one million LiDAR sensors worth US$200 million will be shipped globally in 2019. However, global shipment value for LiDAR sensors will fast grow to US$500 million in 2024 along with decreasing cost and increasing adoption.

For Level 2 self-driving defined by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, LiDAR sensors are required to detect objects as far as 100-150 meters ahead. For Level 3, the required range is 200-300 meters

US-based Velodyne LiDAR and Quanergy Systems, and Germany-based Ibeo Automotive Systems are the main vendors globally of LiDAR sensors, with the former two focusing on solid-state models to reduce LiDAR sensor sizes.

China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
