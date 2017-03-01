Taipei, Wednesday, March 1, 2017 16:48 (GMT+8)
Digitimes Research: Japan aims at 20% of cars to be self-driving in 2030
Jessie Lin, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Wednesday 1 March 2017]

Japan-based automobile makers have been developing self-diving cars and Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) aims at 20% of cars to be self-driving models in 2030, according to Digitimes Research.

METI will begin to allow self-driving cars to run in low population areas in 2017, will push to provide self-driving taxi services during the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2020, will allow self-driving cars to run on freeways in 2025, on roads in cities in 2027 and on all roads in metropolitan areas in 2030, Digitimes Research indicated.

The largest Japan-based automobile maker Toyota Motor has set a goal of putting in-house-developed self-driving cars into commercial use in 2017, initially on freeways and then on general roads. For this purpose, Toyota has been developing smart driving which combines precision sensors with AI-based decision making as well as smart connectivity to provide detailed road conditions. Toyota has invested in Japan-based deep learning developer Preferred Networks and undertaken Big Data analysis of Toyota car driving conditions.

