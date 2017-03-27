Taipei, Tuesday, March 28, 2017 06:25 (GMT+8)
Digitimes Research: 3G/4G to become mainstream technology in India in 2016-2017
Benson Wu, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Monday 27 March 2017]

India, with the number of its mobile users already exceeding one billion in 2015, the number of its broadband users accounting for 44.9% of Internet-access subscribers in the first half of 2016 and its GDP expected to grow at a pace of 8% by 2020, has become a highly anticipated mobile communication market in recent years, according to Digitimes Research.

In 2016-2017, 3G/4G mobile broadband connection will become the mainstream mode of mobile Internet in India, with the number of mobile broadband Internet-access users expected to reach145 million, a five-fold increase from 2013; data traffic will reach 153.8MB per user, representing 3.6-fold increase during the same period. Meanwhile, six, or a half of its mobile telecom operators, have offered commercial 4G LTE services.

Additionally, India is currently set in an initial period under which shipments of smartphones will expand progressively. Smartphone shipments in India totaled 116 million units in 2016, increasing 22% from a year earlier. Taking China's smartphone market for reference, smartphone shipments in the India are likely to expand by 4-fold in the next few years, Digitimes Research estimated.

The high growth potential of the handset market in Indian, and the tax incentives brought upon by the "Made in India" policy have combined to encourage a number of handset brands and ODMs to set up manufacturing plants in India.

However, India's GDP in 2015 accounted for only 2.8% of the global GDP and amounted to only 18.8% of China's GDP in the year; its penetration rate of mobile broadband users reached only 16.6% in 2015; and the data transfer speed of its 4G services was the third lowest globally in 2016. These all indicate that it needs long-term commitment for business development in this market as consumer power and basic infrastructure could not be improved overnight, Digitimes Research commented.

