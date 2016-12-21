Kinpo acquires 3D printer orders from Lenovo, says paper

EDN, December 21; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 21 December 2016]

Taiwan-based manufacturer Kinpo has landed orders from Lenovo for 3D printers which will begin shipping at the end of December and mass shipping in early 2017, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Kinpo is expected to ship 5,000-10,000 3D printers to Lenovo a year and the product's high ASP is expected to strongly benefit Kinpo's 2017 revenues, said the paper citing market watchers.

The printer is designed and manufactured by Kinpo at its plants in Dongguan, China.

Kinpo shipped about 50,000 3D printers in 2015 and is expected to ship 80,000 units in 2016. With Lenovo's orders, Kinpo's 3D printer shipments will have a chance to grow to 120,000 units making it the largest supplier worldwide.

In addition to ODM orders, Kinpo has also been nurturing a subsidiary to push own-brand 3D printers which it will showcase at CES 2017 in January, added the paper.