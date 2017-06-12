400-500 million LED filament bulbs to be shipped globally in 2017

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 12 June 2017]

About 250 million LED filament light bulbs were shipped globally in 2016, and shipments are expected to increase to 400-500 million units in 2017, according to industry sources.

Due to increased automation, prices for LED filament light bulbs have significantly decreased, the sources said. As a result, Philips lowered retail prices for a 4W 470lm LED filament light bulb to US$4.90 and for a 6W 806lm model to US$6.10 in May, while Osram has launched 6W 806lm LED filament light bulbs for sale at US$6.57, the sources noted.

MLS, the largest China-based LED packaging service provider, will have its subsidiary Ledvance, originally Osram's lighting business unit, beef up marketing of LED filament light bulbs with target revenues of CNY800 million-1 billion (US$117-146 million) in 2017, the sou recs indicated. In addition to MLS, China-based vendors, including Yankon Lighting, Foshan Lighting and Shanghai Yaming Lighting, have stepped into marketing LED filament light bulbs.

LED filament light bulbs

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, June 2017