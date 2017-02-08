Taiwan MCU suppliers optimistic about 2017

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 8 February 2017]

Emerging IoT applications are set to boost demand for microcontrollers (MCUs) in 2017, with suppliers including Holtek Semiconductor and Nuvoton Technology expressing optimism about their shipments during the year.

Holtek's 32-bit MCU shipments are forecast to rise significantly in 2017, according to company president Gordon Gau. Holtek continues to expand its 32-bit MCU shipments to the home appliance and health measurement sectors, while obtaining new orders from other sectors.

Nuvoton's MCU shipments are expected to register double-digit growth in 2017, said company president Sean Tai. The company reported consolidated revenues for 2016 increased 14% on year to NT$8.33 billion (US$267.6 million), driven mainly by robust shipments of its 32-bit MCUs.

Nuvoton also disclosed plans to distribute a cash dividend to company shareholders of NT$2.40 per share for 2016, when the company generated net profits of NT$631 million or NT$2.95 per share.