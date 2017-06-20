Handset IC sales to top total personal computing in 2017, says IC Insights

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 20 June 2017]

The ongoing slump in shipments of standard PCs along with the drop-off in tablets are setting the stage for handset IC sales to finally surpass IC revenues in total personal computing systems in 2017, according to IC Insights.

IC sales for handsets are projected to grow 16% in 2017 to US$84.4 billion, while the IC market for personal computing systems including desktop and notebook PCs, tablets and thin-client Internet-centric units is now forecast to increase 9% to US$80.1 billion this year, said IC Insights.

IC sales for both handsets and total personal computing systems are strengthening significantly in 2017 primarily because of strong increases in the amount of money being spent on memory, with the ASP of DRAM expected to climb 53% and NAND flash ASP forecast to rise 28%, IC Insights indicated. In 2016, IC sales for handsets grew 2% after rising 1% in 2015, while dollar volume for ICs used in personal computing systems increased just 1% in 2016 after falling 6% in 2015. Handset IC sales are also getting a lift from a projected 5% increase in shipments of smartphones, which are being packed with more low-power DRAM and nonvolatile flash storage, while growth in personal computing is expected to be held back by 3% declines in both standard PC and tablet unit volumes in 2017.

Shrinking shipments of desktop and notebook computers enabled handset IC sales to surpass IC revenues for standard PCs in 2013, IC Insights said. During 2015 and 2016, handset IC sales came close to catching up with IC sales for total personal computing systems. In 2017, handsets are now forecast to take over as the largest end-use systems category for IC sales. The gap between IC sales for handsets and total personal computing systems is projected to widen by the end of this decade. Handset IC sales are expected to increase by a CAGR of 5.3% in the 2015-2020 forecast period to US$92.1 billion versus personal computing IC revenues rising by CAGR of just 2.9% to US$83.8 billion in 2020, IC Insights noted.

IC sales for standard PCs are forecast to climb 11.2% in 2017 to US$67.5 billion after increasing about 4% in 2016 to US$60.7 billion, while tablet IC sales are now expected to drop 2% to US$11.8 billion in 2017 after falling 11% in 2016 to US$12.1 billion, according to IC Insights based on its updated outlook. IC sales for thin-client and Internet/cloud computing centric systems, such as laptops based on Google’s Chromebook platform design, are projected to rise 15% in 2017 to US$838 million after surging 21% in 2016 to US$728 million.

Between 2015 and 2020, IC sales for standard PCs are expected to grow by a CAGR of 4.1% to US$71.6 billion in the final year of the updated outlook, while table IC revenues are projected to fall by 3.9% annual rate in the period to about US$11.0 billion and ICs in Internet/cloud computing are forecast to rise by CAGR of 13.8% to more than US$1.1 billion, IC Insights said.