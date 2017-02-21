Taipei, Tuesday, February 21, 2017 18:51 (GMT+8)
Taiwan consumer IC firms revenues to pick up in March
Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 21 February 2017]

Taiwan-based MCU and consumer IC design houses have recently seen customer orders pick up, and are expected to see their revenues start to rise in March, according to industry sources.

Companies including Alpha Microelectronics, Generalplus Technology, Holtek Semiconductor, Megawin Technology, Nuvoton Technology, Sonix Technology and Tontek Design Technology are set to enjoy revenue growth starting March, thanks to a pull-in of orders, said the sources.

In addition, Taiwan-based MCU suppliers' investment in 16- and 32-bit product lines is bearing fruit, with Holtek and Nuvoton set to enjoy robust MCU shipments in 2017, the sources indicated.

Holtek president Gordon Gau was quoted in recent reports as saying the company's 32-bit MCU shipments are forecast to rise significantly in 2017. Holtek continues to expand its 32-bit MCU shipments to the home appliance and health measurement sectors, while obtaining new orders from other sectors.

Nuvoton expects its MCU shipments to register double-digit growth in 2017, company president Sean Tai said recently.

Specializing in toy ICs, Generalplus has enjoyed a pull-in of voice chip orders for Spin Master's Hatchimals, according to industry sources. Generalplus is reportedly the sole voice IC supplier for the popular children's toy.

