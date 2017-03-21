Alpha Networks sees profits surge 4-fold in 2016

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 21 March 2017]

Networking device maker Alpha Networks saw its net profits surge 408% on year to NT$608 million (US$19.96 million) in 2016. The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$1.40 for the year.

Alpha is optimistic about its business prospects for 2017 as order visibility for its switch products has extended to June, the company said at its latest investors conference.

In 2016, the company shipped 35% of its switch products to the data center sector, 45% to the business sector, and 10% to telecom and SMB clients. Switch products account for 55% of Alpha's total sales currently.

Meanwhile, Alpha said it has begun shipping its millimeter wave (mmWave) radar solutions to the automobile sector, with shipments to increase significantly in 2017.

The company posted revenues of NT$21.83 billion in 2016, down 5.1% on year. But gross margin climbed 2pp to 14.6% in the year.

The company's stock price dipped NT$0.35 to finish at NT$24.25 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the March 21 session.