Alpha Networks reports revenues for December 2016

Alpha Networks has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.102 billion (US$65.88 million) for December 2016, representing a 33.76% increase on month and 0.45% drop on year.
The company has totaled NT$21.831 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 5.06% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2015, Alpha Networks totaled NT$22.995 billion in consolidated revenues, down 1.21% sequentially on year.
The company's stock price changed 1.46% and finished at NT$20.25 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on January 10, 2017.
Alpha: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Dec-16
|
2,102
|
33.8%
|
(0.5%)
|
21,831
|
(5.1%)
Nov-16
|
1,572
|
7.6%
|
(3.1%)
|
19,728
|
(5.5%)
Oct-16
|
1,461
|
(21.2%)
|
(10.7%)
|
18,157
|
(5.7%)
Sep-16
|
1,854
|
15%
|
(16.3%)
|
16,695
|
(5.3%)
Aug-16
|
1,613
|
0.3%
|
(4.2%)
|
14,841
|
(3.7%)
Jul-16
|
1,608
|
(35.1%)
|
2.5%
|
13,228
|
(3.6%)
Jun-16
|
2,476
|
18.2%
|
0.6%
|
11,620
|
(4.4%)
May-16
|
2,094
|
12.6%
|
17.2%
|
9,144
|
(5.7%)
Apr-16
|
1,861
|
(15.1%)
|
(9.4%)
|
7,050
|
(10.9%)
Mar-16
|
2,192
|
91.5%
|
(3.4%)
|
5,190
|
(11.4%)
Feb-16
|
1,145
|
(38.2%)
|
(19.9%)
|
2,998
|
(16.4%)
Jan-16
|
1,853
|
(12.3%)
|
(14.2%)
|
1,853
|
(14.2%)
Dec-15
|
2,112
|
30.2%
|
(13.4%)
|
22,995
|
(1.2%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017