Alpha Networks reports revenues for December 2016

MOPS, January 11; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 11 January 2017]

Alpha Networks has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.102 billion (US$65.88 million) for December 2016, representing a 33.76% increase on month and 0.45% drop on year.

The company has totaled NT$21.831 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 5.06% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2015, Alpha Networks totaled NT$22.995 billion in consolidated revenues, down 1.21% sequentially on year.

The company's stock price changed 1.46% and finished at NT$20.25 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on January 10, 2017.

Alpha: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Dec-16 2,102 33.8% (0.5%) 21,831 (5.1%) Nov-16 1,572 7.6% (3.1%) 19,728 (5.5%) Oct-16 1,461 (21.2%) (10.7%) 18,157 (5.7%) Sep-16 1,854 15% (16.3%) 16,695 (5.3%) Aug-16 1,613 0.3% (4.2%) 14,841 (3.7%) Jul-16 1,608 (35.1%) 2.5% 13,228 (3.6%) Jun-16 2,476 18.2% 0.6% 11,620 (4.4%) May-16 2,094 12.6% 17.2% 9,144 (5.7%) Apr-16 1,861 (15.1%) (9.4%) 7,050 (10.9%) Mar-16 2,192 91.5% (3.4%) 5,190 (11.4%) Feb-16 1,145 (38.2%) (19.9%) 2,998 (16.4%) Jan-16 1,853 (12.3%) (14.2%) 1,853 (14.2%) Dec-15 2,112 30.2% (13.4%) 22,995 (1.2%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017