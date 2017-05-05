Taipei, Saturday, May 6, 2017 09:12 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
26°C
Alpha Networks 1Q17 gross margin hits 6-quarter high
MOPS, May 5; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 5 May 2017]

Networking/communication device maker Alpha Networks has released its financial report for first-quarter 2017, posting consolidated revenues of NT$4.765 billion (US$157 million), gross margin of 171.2% which was the highest quarterly level since fourth-quarter 2015, net operating profit of NT$221.9 million, net profit of NT$171.9 million and net EPS of NT$0.40.

LAN and MAN (metropolitan area network) switches accounted for 61% of the first-quarter revenues, wireless broadband networking devices for 23% and multimedia devices for 16%.

Alpha Networks has decided to distribute a cash dividend per share of NT$1.04 for 2016, accounting for 74.29% of the corresponding net EPS of NT$1.40.

Innodisk
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link