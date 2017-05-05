Alpha Networks 1Q17 gross margin hits 6-quarter high

MOPS, May 5; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 5 May 2017]

Networking/communication device maker Alpha Networks has released its financial report for first-quarter 2017, posting consolidated revenues of NT$4.765 billion (US$157 million), gross margin of 171.2% which was the highest quarterly level since fourth-quarter 2015, net operating profit of NT$221.9 million, net profit of NT$171.9 million and net EPS of NT$0.40.

LAN and MAN (metropolitan area network) switches accounted for 61% of the first-quarter revenues, wireless broadband networking devices for 23% and multimedia devices for 16%.

Alpha Networks has decided to distribute a cash dividend per share of NT$1.04 for 2016, accounting for 74.29% of the corresponding net EPS of NT$1.40.