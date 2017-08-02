Taipei, Thursday, August 3, 2017 17:21 (GMT+8)
Alpha Networks sees profits down in 2Q17
Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 2 August 2017]

Networking device maker Alpha Networks saw its net profits decline 14.5% sequentially to NT$147 million (US$4.867 million) in the second quarter of 2017. EPS for the second quarter stood at NT$0.34 compared to NT$0.40 a quarter earlier.

Alpha also saw its gross margin slip to 14.9% in the second quarter, from 17.1% in the previous quarter due to changes in its product mix, rising component prices and fluctuations of foreign exchange rates, the company said.

For the first half of 2017, net profits totaled NT$318.45 million, decreasing 18.19% from a year earlier, while EPS stood at NT$0.73 compared to NT$0.90 of a year ago. Revenues for the January-June period were down 15.2% on year to NT$9.857 billion.

However, operating margin improved to 4% in the first half of 2017 compared to 3.2% a year ago, while gross margin also edged up to 16% from 14.7% during the same period, according to company chairman and CEO John Lee.

The company's stock price rose NT$0.90 to close at NT$25.40 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the August 2 session.

