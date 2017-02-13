Alpha Networks reports decreases sales for January

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 13 February 2017]

Networking device maker Alpha Networks has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.386 billion (US$44.757 million) for January 2017, representing a 34.08% drop on month and 25.22% drop on year.

The company posted total revenues of NT$21.831 billion in 2016, decreasing 5.06% from a year earlier.

Sales of local area network (LAN) devices currently account for 55% of the company's total revenues, followed by wireless broadband products 26% and multimedia products 19%.

The company's stock price rose 1.96% or NT$0.40 to finish at NT$20.05 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on February 10.