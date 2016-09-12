Alpha Networks reports flat performance for August

MOPS, September 9; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 12 September 2016]

Alpha Networks has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.613 billion (US$51.157 million) for August, representing a 0.31% increase on month and 4.22% drop on year.

For the first eight months of 2016, revenues totaled NT$14.841 billion, decreasing 3.7% from a year earlier.

In 2015, Alpha Networks totaled NT$22.995 billion in consolidated revenues, down 1.21% sequentially on year.

The company's stock price declined NT$1.20 to close at NT$21.75 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on September 9.

Alpha: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2016 - Aug 2016 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Aug-16 1,613 0.3% (4.2%) 14,841 (3.7%) Jul-16 1,608 (35.1%) 2.5% 13,228 (3.6%) Jun-16 2,476 18.2% 0.6% 11,620 (4.4%) May-16 2,094 12.6% 17.2% 9,144 (5.7%) Apr-16 1,861 (15.1%) (9.4%) 7,050 (10.9%) Mar-16 2,192 91.5% (3.4%) 5,190 (11.4%) Feb-16 1,145 (38.2%) (19.9%) 2,998 (16.4%) Jan-16 1,853 (12.3%) (14.2%) 1,853 (14.2%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016