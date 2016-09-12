Taipei, Monday, September 12, 2016 14:53 (GMT+8)
Alpha Networks reports flat performance for August
MOPS, September 9; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 12 September 2016]

Alpha Networks has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.613 billion (US$51.157 million) for August, representing a 0.31% increase on month and 4.22% drop on year.

For the first eight months of 2016, revenues totaled NT$14.841 billion, decreasing 3.7% from a year earlier.

In 2015, Alpha Networks totaled NT$22.995 billion in consolidated revenues, down 1.21% sequentially on year.

The company's stock price declined NT$1.20 to close at NT$21.75 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on September 9.

Alpha: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2016 - Aug 2016 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Aug-16

1,613

0.3%

(4.2%)

14,841

(3.7%)

Jul-16

1,608

(35.1%)

2.5%

13,228

(3.6%)

Jun-16

2,476

18.2%

0.6%

11,620

(4.4%)

May-16

2,094

12.6%

17.2%

9,144

(5.7%)

Apr-16

1,861

(15.1%)

(9.4%)

7,050

(10.9%)

Mar-16

2,192

91.5%

(3.4%)

5,190

(11.4%)

Feb-16

1,145

(38.2%)

(19.9%)

2,998

(16.4%)

Jan-16

1,853

(12.3%)

(14.2%)

1,853

(14.2%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016

