Alpha Networks reports flat performance for August

Alpha Networks has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.613 billion (US$51.157 million) for August, representing a 0.31% increase on month and 4.22% drop on year.
For the first eight months of 2016, revenues totaled NT$14.841 billion, decreasing 3.7% from a year earlier.
In 2015, Alpha Networks totaled NT$22.995 billion in consolidated revenues, down 1.21% sequentially on year.
The company's stock price declined NT$1.20 to close at NT$21.75 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on September 9.
Alpha: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2016 - Aug 2016 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Aug-16
|
1,613
|
0.3%
|
(4.2%)
|
14,841
|
(3.7%)
Jul-16
|
1,608
|
(35.1%)
|
2.5%
|
13,228
|
(3.6%)
Jun-16
|
2,476
|
18.2%
|
0.6%
|
11,620
|
(4.4%)
May-16
|
2,094
|
12.6%
|
17.2%
|
9,144
|
(5.7%)
Apr-16
|
1,861
|
(15.1%)
|
(9.4%)
|
7,050
|
(10.9%)
Mar-16
|
2,192
|
91.5%
|
(3.4%)
|
5,190
|
(11.4%)
Feb-16
|
1,145
|
(38.2%)
|
(19.9%)
|
2,998
|
(16.4%)
Jan-16
|
1,853
|
(12.3%)
|
(14.2%)
|
1,853
|
(14.2%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016