Alpha Networks revenues drop on year in March

Alpha Networks has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.033 billion (US$66.35 million) for March 2017, representing a 51.1% increase on month and 7.23% drop on year.
The company has totaled NT$4.765 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 8.18% compared with the same time last year.
The company's stock price changed -2.18% and finished at NT$23.40 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on April 10, 2017.
Alpha: Consolidated revenues, Mar 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Mar-17
|
2,033
|
51.1%
|
(7.2%)
|
4,765
|
(8.2%)
Feb-17
|
1,346
|
(2.9%)
|
17.6%
|
2,732
|
(8.9%)
Jan-17
|
1,386
|
(34.1%)
|
(25.2%)
|
1,386
|
(25.2%)
Dec-16
|
2,102
|
33.8%
|
(0.5%)
|
21,831
|
(5.1%)
Nov-16
|
1,572
|
7.6%
|
(3.1%)
|
19,728
|
(5.5%)
Oct-16
|
1,461
|
(21.2%)
|
(10.7%)
|
18,157
|
(5.7%)
Sep-16
|
1,854
|
15%
|
(16.3%)
|
16,695
|
(5.3%)
Aug-16
|
1,613
|
0.3%
|
(4.2%)
|
14,841
|
(3.7%)
Jul-16
|
1,608
|
(35.1%)
|
2.5%
|
13,228
|
(3.6%)
Jun-16
|
2,476
|
18.2%
|
0.6%
|
11,620
|
(4.4%)
May-16
|
2,094
|
12.6%
|
17.2%
|
9,144
|
(5.7%)
Apr-16
|
1,861
|
(15.1%)
|
(9.4%)
|
7,050
|
(10.9%)
Mar-16
|
2,192
|
91.5%
|
(3.4%)
|
5,190
|
(11.4%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017