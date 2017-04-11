Alpha Networks revenues drop on year in March

MOPS, April 11; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 11 April 2017]

Alpha Networks has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.033 billion (US$66.35 million) for March 2017, representing a 51.1% increase on month and 7.23% drop on year.

The company has totaled NT$4.765 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 8.18% compared with the same time last year.

The company's stock price changed -2.18% and finished at NT$23.40 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on April 10, 2017.

Alpha: Consolidated revenues, Mar 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Mar-17 2,033 51.1% (7.2%) 4,765 (8.2%) Feb-17 1,346 (2.9%) 17.6% 2,732 (8.9%) Jan-17 1,386 (34.1%) (25.2%) 1,386 (25.2%) Dec-16 2,102 33.8% (0.5%) 21,831 (5.1%) Nov-16 1,572 7.6% (3.1%) 19,728 (5.5%) Oct-16 1,461 (21.2%) (10.7%) 18,157 (5.7%) Sep-16 1,854 15% (16.3%) 16,695 (5.3%) Aug-16 1,613 0.3% (4.2%) 14,841 (3.7%) Jul-16 1,608 (35.1%) 2.5% 13,228 (3.6%) Jun-16 2,476 18.2% 0.6% 11,620 (4.4%) May-16 2,094 12.6% 17.2% 9,144 (5.7%) Apr-16 1,861 (15.1%) (9.4%) 7,050 (10.9%) Mar-16 2,192 91.5% (3.4%) 5,190 (11.4%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017